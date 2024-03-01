Lizzo Says ‘Nobody Asked’ Her to Be in JLo’s Project Despite Claim

Lizzo revealed that she was not asked to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s new musical special, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” which features a star-studded cast including Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara, and Post Malone. In a follow-up documentary, producer Courtney Baxter mentioned that Lizzo and Jennifer Coolidge were among the celebrities who were “not available” for the project. Lizzo expressed her love for J-Lo in a TikTok video, stating that she was not informed about the opportunity. A group of celebrities analyze Lopez’s relationships in the astrology-inspired special, exploring her love life. Lopez’s musical film and album reflect her journey from her past engagement with Ben Affleck to their recent reunion and marriage in 2021.

