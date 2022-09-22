LL Cool J Scolds Akademiks for Calling Hip Hop Pioneers ‘Dusty’

LL Cool J hopped on Instagram Live to school DJ Akademiks on a few things. Akademiks recently referred to some of the pioneers of hip hop as dusty and questioned how could they have invented hip hop and not currently have a lot money. LL said, don’t think just because somebody knows how to get money-or fails to get money-that they didn’t make a contribution to the culture. No one discusses Miles Davis’ bank account. We don’t talk about John Coltrane’s bank account. A lot of even rock musicians…a lot of great country artists, we don’t talk about their bank accounts. With the recent death of PnB Rock over his chain and the comments made by DJ Akademiks, how can hip hop get back to being about the music and not about the ‘things’ the music can provide?