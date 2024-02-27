Love Announces Divorce From Ray J For the Fourth Time

Ray J and Princess Love are headed for divorce for the fourth time. Princess shared the news on her Instagram, saying, “Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. “After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.” She continued, “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.” Ray J and Princess tied the knot in 2016, and filed for divorce in May 2020, then again in September 2020 and requested that it be dismissed in February 2021. Ray J filed again in October 2021 and called it off in March 2023.

Do you know anyone who has filed for divorce and decided to get back together?