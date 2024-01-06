Ludacris Drops New Freestyle Reacting To Katt Williams

After Katt Williams made bold statements about Ludacris’ affiliation with the Illuminati, Ludacris responded with a new freestyle aimed at Katt’s comments. Luda rapped, “Whatever’s heavy on my heart is always on my mind/Like Snoop’s cannabis shredder I’m always on my grind. They throwing shade ’cause n***as could never take my shine/I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time/Like fine wine I’m aging like Benjamin/Top five, I’m worth mentioning/Bring me rappers, I’m lynching ’em.” He continued, “Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/And I only left with b*****s when coming from any party.Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser, never say s**t for likes/RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast and Furious checks/Afro with the sideburns, yeah, that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

What do you think of Ludacris’ response to Katt Williams?