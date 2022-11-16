Mariah Carey Loses “Queen of Christmas” Battle

Mariah Carey has lost her battle to be known as the “Queen of Christmas.” Her appeal to trademark the title was denied by the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, along with her hopes to snag the title “Princess Christmas” and “Christmas Princess.” Mariah had been trying to obtain the trademarks since March of last year. According to court documents, Mariah wanted to use the titles for things like lotion, perfume, mugs, cups, jewelry, chocolate milk, lingerie, sweatshirts, and more. Have you ever tried to have something trademarked?