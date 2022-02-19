Mary J. Blige Isn’t Worried About Any Backlash Over The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Mary J. Blige says she isn’t worried about backlash over the Super Bowl halftime show. Social Media was quick to make memes of her end-of-performance “fallout” moment.
During an interview with The Breakfast Club, MJB says that’s just how she felt. “You just get tired of fighting, so you just pass out. That’s what ‘No More Drama’ means. I know the world wants to just pass out right now from all this foolishness.”
How did you feel about Mary J Blige’s performance at the Super Bowl?