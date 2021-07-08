Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband stole from her?

Mary J. Blige was married to Kendu Issacs for many years. Throughout that time, there have been rumors about the nature of her relationship with him.

Mary and Kendu got divorced in 2016, which revealed a lot about Kendu allegedly stealing from Mary.

Blige claimed that Kendu had multiple women that he messed with while married to Kendu and reportedly stole over $420,000 of her money to fly all these women around.

Mary J. Blige has to pay Kendu $30,000/month in spousal support as a result of their divorce.

Mary J. Blige in an interview said, “It’s important for any woman going through a divorce to keep control of their finances.”

What song from Mary J. Blige has helped you through a break-up? What is your favorite Mary J. Blige album?