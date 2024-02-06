Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Mathew Knowles Blames Columbia Records for Beyoncé Not Winning an Album of the Year Grammy

Beyonce Knowles, Mathew Knowles, Tina Knowles during Beyonce Celebrates her Birthday at BET's 106 and Park - September 5, 2006 in New York City, United States. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

JAY-Z may have chastised the Recording Academy for Beyoncé’s lack of an Album of the Year award, but Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, blamed her former label. Knowles told TMZ, “People don’t know the process. Your record label can only appoint one person in a category. So that means her record label, Columbia Records, has never really put her in that category for consideration.” When asked why Columbia Records would prop up an artist like Adele over Beyoncé, Knowles says it could be several things, including that it may be felt that Beyoncé has success and another artist is who they choose to give a break to.

What do you think about Mathew Knowles’ explanation of why Beyoncé hasn’t won Album of the Year?

