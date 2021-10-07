Maya Angelou, Sally Ride to be Featured on U.S. Coins
Pioneering women of America’s history will soon be honored on U.S. coins.
The U.S. Mint announced that figures such as poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride will soon be featured on U.S. quarters.
Also being added to quarters are actress Anna May Wong, suffragist Nina Otero-Warren, and Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller.
Alison L. Doone of the U.S. Mint said in a statement, “Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination and a desire to improve opportunities for all.”
What other American woman do you feel deserves to be featured on U.S. coins?