Michael Jordan donating $1 Million to Morehouse College’s Journalism and Sports program

Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand company are donating $1 Million dollars to Morehouse College to help their journalism and sports program grow.

The Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Morehouse said, “Morehouse is grateful to Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand for an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history.”

This act is just another part of the Black Community Commitment that MJ and his Jordan Brand company recently launched to help the Black Community in advancement, growth, and education in sports and media.

Michael Jordan stated, “Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today. We want to help people understand the truth of our past and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

This program was designed to help promote Black leadership in sports and journalism and is already off to an impressive start. So far this program has produced over 80 graduates who are currently active in media.

What would you do if you were blessed with $1 Million dollars? Start a business? Go back to school? Go on a shopping spree?