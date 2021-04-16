Michael Jordan Tapped to Induct Kobe Bryant into Hall of Fame
Michael Jordan will induct the late Kobe Bryant into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, organizers announced Thursday.
Jordon, who delivered a heartwarming tribute to Bryant at the fallen NBA star’s 2020 memorial service, says Bryant looked up to him like a big brother. “As I got to know him,” Jordan says, “I wanted to be the best big brother I could be.”
The ceremony — which will also see the inductions of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Eddie Sutton, to name a few — is set for May 15th.
Who would you have picked to induct Kobe? Who’s the greatest NBA player of all time?