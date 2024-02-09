Mo’Nique Posts Video To Support Claim Trailers ‘Blew Up’ On ‘Almost Christmas’

During her interview with Shannon Sharpe, Mo’Nique revealed that her trailers during the filming of Almost Christmas ‘blew up,’ and she posted video proof of the damage. Mo said, “HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE OUR TRAILERS FROM ALMOST XMAS THAT I SPOKE ABOUT ON CLUB SHAY SHAY DON’T TAKE MY WORD, SEE FOR YOURSELF. I LOVE US 4REAL.” Many fans commented on the post with one saying, “Auntie Mo, I pray to God you get back every red cent you lost out on throughout the years of being lied on and misunderstood. Sending you love.” Another added, “We knew you wasn’t lying auntie. All them people that did you wrong gon get theres fr. I love YOU fr.”

How has your perception of Oprah changed since Mo’Nique’s interview?