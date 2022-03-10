Morris Day Calls Out Prince Estate Over “The Time” Name, L. Londell McMillan Stands in Support
Here at The Big DM DJ Prince Prince Ice is Guaranteed to give you Purple Rain Mix with all of your Favorites..
After 40 years of using the name Morris Day & The Time Morris is being told by Prince’s Estate that he needs to pay to use the name The Time.
Morris took to his Instagram and wrote in part, I’ve given 40 years of my life building up my name and legacy that Prince and I came up with. A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. Literally my blood, sweat and tears into bringing value to that name.
A lawyer representing Comerica Bank claims the Estate owns the name and has a 1982 contract between Morris and Prince to prove it.
The heirs of the Estate including L.Londell McMillan who is an entertainment lawyer who worked with Prince said they want to work with Morris to keep his name.
Comerica and their advisors currently run the Prince estate. I think this is horrible. I support Morris Day 100%. We can not wait to take over the estate from those in charge.