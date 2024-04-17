Nas Praises Collaborators While Celebrating 30 Year Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Nas attends the "X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" opening night at The Metropolitan Opera on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Nas took to Instagram to share two images from the era of his seminal album “Illmatic,” honoring the record’s 30th anniversary. In a heartfelt caption, he thanked his favorite producers for their contributions to the album, highlighting the impact of the project on music history. Despite the album leaking before its release, Nas expressed gratitude to collaborators like Large Professor, DJ Premier, Q-Tip, Pete Rock, DJ LES, and AZ. “Illmatic” is celebrated as a groundbreaking hip-hop album that revitalized New York City’s rap scene and showcased Nas’ lyrical and technical prowess at just 20 years old.

What is your favorite Illmatic song?