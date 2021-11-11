Nick Cannon reveals his ‘Favorite Baby Mama’
Nick Cannon was interviewing Andy Cohen during his show and played a game with Andy called ‘Plead the 5th’.
Many people know that Nick Cannon has 7 kids with four different women, which motivated Andy to ask Nick who his favorite ‘baby mama’ is.
Nick said, “I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is…the next one.”
He continued, “Because some of my past ones could still be my next one.”
