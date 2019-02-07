One nation, indivisible…

…..with liberty and justice for all.

The massacre in Orlando, the worst of it’s kind in the history of the United States, was much more than an attack on a gay nightclub. It was an attack on our fellow Americans. They were our brothers and sisters, sons, daughters, and mothers, and fathers. It was an attack on all of us. We stand united, against hate and bigotry and for the rights of all people to live and love who they choose. Please feel free to post your comments below and let us know your thoughts.