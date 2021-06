Pharrell is giving back to his home state. The singer will be opening multiple private schools in Virginia.

The first school opening in the fall will be Yellowhab, which will be in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood.

The school will be for low-income families. Even better, the students who attend the school will not have to pay for the first year.

He hopes also to extend the Yellowhab brand across the country

Private or public school, which is better?