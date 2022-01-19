Prince’s Estate Valued at $156 Million
There has been a legal battle going on for six years regarding the late Prince’s estate, but things are finally coming to a close.
His estate is now valued at $156.4 million, which his heirs have accepted.
Prince died in 2016 and did not leave a will.
Now that things are wrapping up, the estate will be evenly divided between a New York music company — Primary Wave — and the three oldest of Prince’s six heirs.
