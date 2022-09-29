R. Kelly Ordered to Pay More Than $300K to Victims

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday, September 28, that R. Kelly, the multi-platinum R&B artist found guilty of sex crimes twice this year, will have to pay at least $300,000 in restitution to some of his victims. According to US District Judge Ann Donnelly at a hearing in Brooklyn, the money will cover the expenses of therapy and herpes treatment for two women who will go by the names Jane and Stephanie. Donnelly rejected the prosecution’s requests to compensate Jane for lost wages or to give Sonja, a third victim, any compensation. Following a jury’s conviction of Kelly on counts including racketeering, Donnelly sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison in June. Are R. Kelly’s punishments fair for his crimes? Or would you say they are too harsh?