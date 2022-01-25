Regina King’s Son Died By Suicide
Regina King has revealed that her son Ian Alexander has died by suicide.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she said in a statement.
She added, “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
Ian was a deejay, celebrity chef, and actor.
He was Regina King’s only child, and he was 26 years old.
Celebs Shares Support of Regina King
Now that the news about Regina King’s son dying is public, several stars have shown her support.
Missy Elliot wrote, “PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family. Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time.”
Rosanna Arquette tweeted out, “Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family.”
Marlee Matlin wrote, “I am absolutely heartbroken for @ReginaKing. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts.”