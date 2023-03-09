Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Richard Williams Will Always Stand By Will Smith

Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, has spoken out in support of Will Smith. Smith won an Oscar less than an hour after the slap for his role in “King Richard.” Williams expressed that he could have seen himself in the same situation. He said, “I’ll always stand by him. I think he has done the best that he needed to do. But I would never be disgusted with Mr. Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr. Smith.” He added, “When I was about 51 years or younger, I almost killed any damn one. So I think Mr. Smith has done a great deal not to.” Williams also said that Will Smith’s 10-year ban from Academy Award events should be lifted. Do you agree or disagree with what he is saying, and why?

