Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection
Roberta Flack is recovering from a breakthrough case of Covid-19.
She is boosted.
In a statement on social media she wrote that she tested positive in early January.
The vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe illness or hospitalization. I was ill with fatigue, fever and slight congestion. I stayed home to rest and recover. I am isolating until I receive a negative test.
I can testify vaccines and boosters work. If you are not vaccinated, please do so. They likely saved my life.
Are you or someone you know still vaccine hesitant? Is there anything that will change your mind?