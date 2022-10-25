Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner’s Appeal of Prison Sentence

A Russian court has denied the drug sentencing appeal of WNBA star Brittney Griner. According to the Associated Press, the court made adjustments to Griner’s term by counting each day she was held before the trial. Griner will now serve eight years instead of the originally sentenced nine. Griner was arrested in February for smuggling in less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage while playing in Russia during the WNBA’s off-season. Do you think the U.S will be able to get Griner back? What will need to be done?