RZA & LeBron James Join Forces To Promote Meditation With Calm App Collab
RZA has a philosophy he lives by, meditation is better than medication.
With that philosophy, it makes sense he would team up with the Calm App, which is a meditation app, and LeBron James.
RZA is scoring, King of the Sleeping City.
It is narrated by LeBron James.
The sleep story is 34 mins in length.
RZA said he stayed in the studio some nights til 3 or 4 am to perfect the scoring sound. He says he has not scored anything in about a decade.
Do you use any meditation apps? Which one is best for you.