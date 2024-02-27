Sister Act 3 Production ‘Annoying’ Tyler Perry

Recently, Tyler Perry provided an update on the highly anticipated sequel to the Sister Act franchise, which might disappoint fans. Perry said of Sister Act 3, “I’m a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It’s taking so long, like I’ve done four movies since we started talking about this.” He continued, “When I’m outside producing with—you know, Disney’s a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie and Whoopi really wants to get this movie.” He added, “Well, just making sure we have the right writers, the right script, the right story, [and] all of those things are so important because it’s such an important, iconic film. We want to make sure we do it justice and do it well, so we’re willing to wait for the right script. [We got] a great story we’re working on that Whoopi’s excited about, I’m excited about, the director’s excited about, [and] so Disney’s excited about. So we’re working on getting that done. Once that’s done, we’re rolling.” What do you think of Tyler Perry’s latest movie Mea Culpa?