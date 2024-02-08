Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Snoop Dogg Sues Walmart For Sabotaging Cereal Brand By Hiding It In Storage Rooms

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Snoop Dogg seen at the World Premiere of Prime’s "The Underdoggs" after-party at The Culver Studios on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg and Master P have filed a lawsuit against Walmart and Post Foods over Snoop Cereal Tuesday, alleging “deceptive practice” of hiding their products from consumers. According to a statement by the duo’s lawyer, Snoop Cereal, was “intentionally kept in the stockrooms of Walmart stores, marked with ‘no location’ coding, preventing them from being placed on the store shelves.” “At dozens of Walmart’s, all around America … everybody went saying, ‘Where’s Snoop Cereal?’” Attorney Ben Crump said. He also pointed out instances in which Snoop’s cereal varieties, such as “Fruity Hoopz” and “Cinnamon Toastees,” “The lawsuit claims that Post breached its agreements with Broadus Foods and acted negligently. It also accuses Walmart of interfering with Post’s scheme and both companies of engaging in a civil conspiracy.”

