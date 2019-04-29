START YOUR MONDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

A survey found that three out of five millennials say life is more stressful now than ever. Find out what’s behind all their anxiety with this list of The Top Things that Stress Out Millennials.

Starbucks baristas who can’t correctly spell the fake name your parents made up to make you “stand out.”

Netflix potentially losing “The Office” AND “Friends”.

People expect them to pay off their student loans when they KNOW that money has to go to novelty drinks at Starbucks!

Uber drivers who expect five-star ratings when they didn’t even provide energy bars.

There’s not enough natural lighting to Instagram their spinach salad.

Those days when they have to get out of bed before noon.

Tide ignoring calls for an avocado-flavored pod.

Having to spend more than five seconds talking about something other than themselves.

Trying to get approved for a loan with assets of negative-$10,000.

Democratic presidential candidates who aren’t “woke.”

Having to pay for music.

Trying to live a normal, productive life while also avoiding “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers from Season 3 on.

It’s been alost a week since a Democratic candidate has promised to make taxpayers give them something for free.

The horror of going to brunch and then finding out the mimosas aren’t bottomless.

Employers not recognizing the value of a college degree in intersectional gender studies.

People who say mean things about them just because they’re jobless freeloaders who spend all day saying mean things about people.