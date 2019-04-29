START YOUR MONDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

It’s a brand new week and you can kick it off with Lady Vee on Kixie 107.5. Just in case you had a ruff weekend and just didn’t feel like making it to work but you came on anyway, don’t forget you can take The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is give me a call @601-995-1075 or you can go to the text line @601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out. Start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
The Top Things that Stress Out Millennials
A survey found that three out of five millennials say life is more stressful now than ever. Find out what’s behind all their anxiety with this list of The Top Things that Stress Out Millennials.
Starbucks baristas who can’t correctly spell the fake name your parents made up to make you “stand out.”
Netflix potentially losing “The Office” AND “Friends”.
People expect them to pay off their student loans when they KNOW that money has to go to novelty drinks at Starbucks!
Uber drivers who expect five-star ratings when they didn’t even provide energy bars.
There’s not enough natural lighting to Instagram their spinach salad.
Those days when they have to get out of bed before noon.
Tide ignoring calls for an avocado-flavored pod.
Having to spend more than five seconds talking about something other than themselves.
Trying to get approved for a loan with assets of negative-$10,000.
Democratic presidential candidates who aren’t “woke.”
Having to pay for music.
Trying to live a normal, productive life while also avoiding “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers from Season 3 on.
It’s been alost a week since a Democratic candidate has promised to make taxpayers give them something for free.
The horror of going to brunch and then finding out the mimosas aren’t bottomless.
Employers not recognizing the value of a college degree in intersectional gender studies.
People who say mean things about them just because they’re jobless freeloaders who spend all day saying mean things about people.