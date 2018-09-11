START YOUR TUESDAY MORNING WITH WKXI 107.5

Why not start your Tuesday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. Join me on this Tuesday and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today not only that but if you’re not feeling 100% then take the Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or Anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, please give me a call on the Text Line 601-837-1075 or call the request line at 601-995-1075. So, here’s a special invitation for you to tune in and enjoy your day with Lady Vee on WKXI 107.5 and we will never forget the lives that were lost on this day, September 11, 2011.
Should 9/11 Be a Federal Holiday?
HIGHLIGHTS: Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11 . . . should it be a federal holiday? According to a new poll, 38% of people say yes and 42% say no.
FULL STORY: I’m going to be really disappointed if one day, people look at 9/11 as a chance to have parties and mattress sales.
Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11. And a new poll just asked people if it should be a federal holiday.
Here are the results . . .
1. 38% say it SHOULD become a federal holiday.
2. 42% say it shouldn’t.
3. And the other 20% aren’t sure.
By the way, there IS a name for this day. Every year since it’s happened, the president has named September 11th as “Patriot Day.”
But it’s not a federal holiday, which means schools, banks, and the government are still open . . . and people aren’t getting an official day off of work.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT
If you are having problems with Moth eating clothing, here’s a helpful hint you will have to try. Did you know that in addition to adding mothballs, you can put whole cloves in pockets of woolen coats or in bags with sweaters when storing for the off season. They help prevent moth damage and have a nice spicy odor. Before storing blankets for the summer wash them and add 2 cups of mothballs to the rinse water