START YOUR TUESDAY MORNING WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11 . . . should it be a federal holiday? According to a new poll, 38% of people say yes and 42% say no.

FULL STORY: I’m going to be really disappointed if one day, people look at 9/11 as a chance to have parties and mattress sales.

Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11. And a new poll just asked people if it should be a federal holiday.

Here are the results . . .

1. 38% say it SHOULD become a federal holiday.

2. 42% say it shouldn’t.

3. And the other 20% aren’t sure.

By the way, there IS a name for this day. Every year since it’s happened, the president has named September 11th as “Patriot Day.”

But it’s not a federal holiday, which means schools, banks, and the government are still open . . . and people aren’t getting an official day off of work.