START YOUR WORK WEEK WITH WKXI 107.5

Start your Monday Morning with Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. The Super Bow is over and if you are dragging back to work because you celebrated just a little too much, why not take The Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. Here’s a way you can be a winner, listen for the keyword and then go to our website wkxi.com and enter the key word for your chance to win $1,000 in The Grand Cash Payout Contest. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, just call the request line 601-995-1075 or go to the text line 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out. Start your week with WKXI 107.5 and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today.
Five Random Facts for Monday
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla ice cream. And Yahoo was originally called “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web.”
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla ice cream.
2. Yahoo was originally called “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web.” They changed the name to Yahoo two months after they launched.
3. Just three years after Lewis and Clark finished their journey to the Pacific Northwest, Lewis died from gunshot wounds. There’s still a debate over whether he killed himself or robbers shot him.
4. Every single English speaking country spells “meter” differently than the U.S. . . . they spell it “m-e-t-r-e.” And since they all actually use the Metric system and we don’t, maybe they’re right and we’re wrong.
5. The U.S. has had a men’s field hockey team compete in the Olympics six times. But they’ve never won a single game. They DID win a bronze medal in 1932 though . . . because they were one of the only three teams that participated.