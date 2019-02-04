START YOUR WORK WEEK WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla ice cream. And Yahoo was originally called “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web.”

1. Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla ice cream.

2. Yahoo was originally called “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web.” They changed the name to Yahoo two months after they launched.

3. Just three years after Lewis and Clark finished their journey to the Pacific Northwest, Lewis died from gunshot wounds. There’s still a debate over whether he killed himself or robbers shot him.

4. Every single English speaking country spells “meter” differently than the U.S. . . . they spell it “m-e-t-r-e.” And since they all actually use the Metric system and we don’t, maybe they’re right and we’re wrong.

5. The U.S. has had a men’s field hockey team compete in the Olympics six times. But they’ve never won a single game. They DID win a bronze medal in 1932 though . . . because they were one of the only three teams that participated.