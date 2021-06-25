Study Finds Eating Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat

While their hearts might have been in the right place, it turns out our mothers were wrong about eating candy in the morning. At least that’s the word from Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers, who say eating 100 milligrams of chocolate within one hour of waking up actually helps burn fat and reduces blood glucose levels. Eating it a half hour before going to sleep can even help people doze off faster, they say. Although the study was conducted with female volunteers who were postmenopausal, the researchers say they plan on repeating the study with men and children to see if the results will be the same. Do you have any strange breakfast habits?