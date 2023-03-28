Suge Knight Planning to Tell Life Story Via Biopic Series Like ‘BMF’

Incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight wants to make a TV series about his dramatic life. Direct sources tell TMZ Hip Hop this summer, Suge and his brother Brian Brown will film the TV show. The series will be comparable to 50 Cent’s “BMF,” with lots of storyline time to portray Suge’s pre-music industry biography as a Compton youngster who wanted to be a football coach. Suge, who’s serving a 28-year term for the 2015 murder of Terry Carter, will oversee the production from prison, including the casting of Tupac, who Suge says whoever portrays the rapper must encompass his mannerisms and style.

