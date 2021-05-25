Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Set for Verzuz Rematch

Swizz and Timbaland have been teasing us about a Verzuz rematch happening on Memorial Weekend.

They wouldn’t reveal between who.

It has now been revealed the rematch is between the two founders, Swizz and Timb!

You may recall Verzuz started between the two men and a very bad wifi signal.

It went on for hours because (a) they got hits and (b) they had to keep relocating for a better signal.

Now the two men will rematch in Miami at LIV.

You can watch on the Triller app, on your TV with the fitetv app or on Instagram at @VerzuzTV.

In the battle between Swizz and Timb, who ya got?