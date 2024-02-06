SZA Addressed Her Album Of The Year Snub At The Grammys

Recently, SZA shared how she felt when she lost Album of the Year to Taylor Swift and also talked about her new album. SZA said, “I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful.” She continued, “My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary.” She added, “I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. I’m happy for everybody.”

Why do you think Taylor Swift deserves the album of the year over SZA?