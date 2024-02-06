Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

SZA Addressed Her Album Of The Year Snub At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA accepts the Best R&B Song award for "Snooze" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Recently, SZA shared how she felt when she lost Album of the Year to Taylor Swift and also talked about her new album. SZA said, “I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful.” She continued, “My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary.” She added, “I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. I’m happy for everybody.”

