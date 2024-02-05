Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

SZA Shows Love To Lizzo In Emotional Grammys Speech

US singer SZA (L) accepts the Best R&B Song award for "Snooze" from US singer Lizzo on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

If there were a Grammy for best hug, it would’ve gone to SZA and Lizzo. The besties shrieked and hugged after Lizzo announced that SZA won best R&B song for “Snooze.”  “Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013, when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together,” SZA explained. ”Opening up in small rooms for like a hundred people, and to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful.” SZA thanked her fans and spoke about how far she had come before saying “hi” to Taylor Swift and admitting she isn’t an “attractive crier.”

Which Grammy acceptance speech was your favorite?

