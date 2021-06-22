T-Pain Opens Up About His Battle With Depression

According to T-Pain he battled with depression for four years after an upfront conversation with Usher on a plane. T-Pain says that his depression battle started after Usher honestly told him, “I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f*cked up music.” The confession took T-Pain by surprise so much that he thought the statement was a joke, until Usher repeated himself and explained that he thought T-Pain messed things up for the “real singers” by using Auto-Tune for his songs. Do you think that T-Pain messed things up for singers by using Auto-Tune?