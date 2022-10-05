Tamar Braxton Seemingly Defends Carlos King Against Kandi Burruss’ Claims That He Tried To Steal Her Life Story

Carlos King is responsible for the most iconic seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta as well as OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville and DC. Kandi Burruss recently accused him of stealing Xscape’s life story to take to another network and cutting the women out of it. Tamar Braxton has stepped in to defend Carlos. Tamar recently posted a video of one of her performances. Carlos commented, my bish is back. Tamar responded, my friend Carlos King who don’t got to steal nobody nothing. I love you. When two of your friends are beefin, do you stay out of it completely, side with the person who is right or try to mediate it?