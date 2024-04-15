Tamron Hall Renewed For Season 6

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Tamron Hall attends Angel Ball 2023 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation )

Recently, Tamron Hall received some great news about her talk show, which was renewed for season 6. ABC News’ President said, “Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations, whether covering the most talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world.”

She continued, “We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because Tamron Hall is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness.”

Tamron Hall reacted and said, “From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow! Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”

Where do you rank Tamron Hall on the list of the best interviewers?