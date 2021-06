The teenager who recorded George Floyd’s death has earned a special citation in this year’s Pulitzer Prize.

The announcement was made today by the Pulitzer Prize co-chair who said the Floyd story highlighted not only the essential role of journalists, but the increasing importance of ordinary citizens.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune won the Pulitzer for its reporting of Floyd’s death and the aftermath.

