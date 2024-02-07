‘The Braxtons’ Are Coming Back to WeTV

The Braxtons are making a return to TV. After seven seasons of Braxton Family Values on WeTV, the network has ordered a new reality series. The Braxtons will feature Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn three years after their first series ended. In the new series, things will pick up where the other series left off and the aftermath of losing their sister, Traci. A premiere date hasn’t been released.

Which of the Braxtons do you believe is the best singer? If your family had a reality series, what would be the title of the series?