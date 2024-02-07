Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

‘The Braxtons’ Are Coming Back to WeTV

Share
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Trina Braxton and Tamar Braxton invade the Whoolywood Shuffle at SiriusXM Studio on December 07, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Braxtons are making a return to TV.  After seven seasons of Braxton Family Values on WeTV, the network has ordered a new reality series.  The Braxtons will feature Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn three years after their first series ended.  In the new series, things will pick up where the other series left off and the aftermath of losing their sister, Traci. A premiere date hasn’t been released.

Which of the Braxtons do you believe is the best singer? If your family had a reality series, what would be the title of the series?

Recently Played

Kiss The SkyAvery Wilson
5:37am
Good Morning GorgeouMary J Blige
5:35am
Can We TalkTevin Campbell
5:29am
Be My GirlDramatics
5:25am
Thats YouLucky Daye
5:20am
View Full Playlist