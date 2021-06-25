The Delta Variant Now Has Its Own Variant Known As ‘Delta Plus’

As if the ‘Delta variant’ of the coronavirus weren’t a big enough headache – health officials are now tracking a variant of the variant known as ‘Delta Plus’. Delta Plus has already been detected in nine countries including the U.S., U.K., India, and China. While little data has been gathered on Delta Plus so far, researchers in India fear it could have resistance to vaccines or immunity. The ‘original’ Delta variant is highly contagious and is on pace to become the dominant strain in much of the world. Are you concerned about a resurgence due to these variants? How can we prepare for it now?