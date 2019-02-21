THE MUSIC YOU LOVE IS ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found that going for a brisk, 30-minute walk each morning lowers your blood pressure for the entire day. And it’s so effective, it’s on par with taking a high blood pressure medication.

FULL STORY: A new study found that just 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day makes you a lot healthier. Here’s the hard part: You should try to fit that exercise in BEFORE you go to work.

Researchers in Australia had people exercise for 30 minutes each morning, and found it drastically lowered their blood pressure for the entire day.

The good news is it doesn’t have to be an insane workout. All they did was walk at a moderate pace on a treadmill for a half-hour. So if you can fit in a brisk walk before work, that’s enough.

It lowered people’s blood pressure so much, it was on par with taking a high blood pressure medication. Plus, there were mental health benefits as well.

When people also got up and walked around during the day, they had even better results. Ideally, you should get 30 minutes of exercise in the morning, then walk around at work for about three minutes every half-hour.

It lowered people’s blood pressure across the board. But it was even more effective for women.