The Next Verzuz Battle Is Raekwon Vs. Ghostface Killah

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that the next Verzuz Battle will be between two former members of hip hop group, Wu-Tang Clan.

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be facing off, though the date has yet to be announced.

This isn’t the first time members of Wu-Tang Clan have battled it out. Former members, Method Man and RZA, both have been featured.

Who do you think will win the battle between Raekwon and Ghostface Killah? Which artists have had the best battle so far?