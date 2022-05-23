The Notorious B.I.G. Estate To Present The Brook Metaverse
On May 21, 2022, Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace would have turned 50 years old. Wallace’s estate is keeping the name alive with a metaverse named “The Brook” in honor of the iconic emcee.
Burst Live, a metaverse studio based in Helsinki, Finland, collaborated with The Notorious B.I.G. Estate to present the gamified virtual experience. Visitors will be able to journey back in time to the 1990s Brooklyn.
On June 3, a limited-edition “Notorious B.I.G. NFT” collection will be available. Early entry to “The Brook” metaverse and exclusive content drops will be available with the B.I.G. VIP tokens.
