The Spinners lost their last original member this week. Henry Fambrough died on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the group said. Fambrough died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home, at the age of 85. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Along with Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobby Smith, Philippé Wynne and John Edwards were listed as inductees.

Are you a Motown fan? Why, or why not?