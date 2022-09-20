Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

The Woman King’ Reigns At The Box Office

The Woman King reigned at the box office this weekend. The Viola Davis-starring historical epic took the #1 spot with $19 million in its opening weekend. Last week’s winner, the horror movie Barbarian, slipped to #2 with $6.3 million. Two more new releases also cracked the top five – the murder mystery See How They Run finished #3 with $3.13 million, and the A24 horror flick Pearl came in #4 with $3.1 million. Bullet Train rounded out the top five with $2.5 million, while Top Gun: Maverick continued its never-ending theatrical run with another $2.18 mil. What’s the best movie you’ve seen in a theater this year?

