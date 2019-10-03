      Weather Alert

THURSDAY MORNING EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

Enjoy Thursday Morning excitement with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Tune in for your chance to be a winner of great prizes on WKXI 107.5, not only could you be a winner but you can enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today mixed for your enjoyment.  If you feel like you can’t make it thru the day,  not to worry, you can take The Thursday Morning Stretch with me and feel just a little bit better.   If  you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, how would you like for me to give you a shout out?   All you have to do is  give me a call at 601-995-1075 or you can text me at 601-837-1075.   Tune in for your Thursday Morning excitement with me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

Today Is National Boyfriend Day . . . Here’s What Women Look for in a Boyfriend

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Today is National Boyfriend Day.  According to a new survey, 21% of women say they’ll cook dinner to celebrate and 14% will spend the night hanging out with their boyfriend watching Netflix.

FULL STORY:  Today is National Boyfriend Day.  And even if YOUR boyfriend didn’t celebrate National Girlfriend Day back on August 1st, you can still celebrate.  That’ll make him feel nice and guilty, which is really the whole point.

Anyway, here are some results from a new survey of 1,000 women with boyfriends in honor of the “holiday” . . .

1.  22% say they met their current boyfriend through a dating app.

2.  Not a ton of people were planning to celebrate National Boyfriend Day . . . but 21% say they’ll cook dinner and 14% will spend the night hanging out with their boyfriend watching Netflix.

3.  The five most desirable qualities in a boyfriend are:  Honesty . . . loyalty . . . being funny . . . kindness . . . and being a good communicator.

4.  And the biggest reasons for fights are:  Listening and communication issues . . . other women . . . money . . . spending time together . . . and small pet peeves.

 

 