Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down Rumors Of Reboot

Rumors started to circulate more and more of a possible Girlfriends reboot, which had many fans excited until now. Tracee Ellis Ross has addressed the rumors and said, “The cast has always wanted to do it, but I’ll be honest with you, the ship has sailed.” She continued, “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I think it would be a miracle.” She added, “We have a thread of me and the girls and we text all the time; we talk about it, but I think we’re all at different places in our lives and our careers now. I think there was a point 10 years ago and then when they [Girlfriends’ cast] came on Black-ish—we were all game, but we couldn’t get the powers that be to get on board.” Ross continued, “The truth is, I think we have been broken-hearted in the past, but now we are past being broken-hearted. We’re so happy that the audience still loves the show, and still wants it, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”

