Travelocity Is Giving Away $10,000 Vacations Based On Your Kids Drawings

If your kid loves to draw and you need a vacation, then listen up!

Travelocity is giving away vacations based on what your kid draws. So if your little one draws a beach, you might win a beach getaway.

The company states that the judging will be based on the drawing’s originality and the quality of the entry, and if it fits the overall theme of the contest.

Travelocity will award five families a vacation with a value of $10,000.

The contest runs from June 28 – July 9.

Are you going to submit your kid’s artwork? What vacation image would you want your kid to draw?