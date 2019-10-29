      Weather Alert

TUESDAY MORNING EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

Enjoy the excitement on this Tuesday morning on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  You can win big when you play The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  Just listen each hour for the keyword then go to wkxi.com and enter that keyword for your chance to win $1,000.  Then you can enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today mix just the way you like it.  No doubt we will be taking The Tuesday Morning Stretch and hopefully you will feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, you can text me at 601-837-1075 or text me at 601-995-1075 and I will be glad to acknowledge your special day.  So, enjoy The Tuesday Morning excitement with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

One Thing to Consider Before You Hand Out Full-Size Halloween Candy

HIGHLIGHTS:  If you hand out full-size Halloween candy, kids will love you.  Just be prepared to spend hundreds of dollars . . . and to do it again next year.  Because they WILL remember your house, and they’ll be disappointed if you go back to fun-size.

FULL STORY:  If you want to be a local hero, handing out full-size candy bars on Halloween is a good way to do it.  But there’s one thing to consider first . . .

A writer for “Fortune” magazine asked behavioral experts WHY people do it.  One reason is we like being seen as generous and successful.  And handing out better candy is a good way to one-up all your neighbors at once.

Another reason is we enjoy being different, like we’re non-conformists.  Or we just have fond memories of people who gave out full-size candy when WE were kids.  So it gives us a nice ego boost.

But here’s the one question to ask yourself before you do it:  Are you willing to do it again NEXT year?

In high-traffic neighborhoods, handing out full-size candy costs hundreds of dollars.  And all those kids WILL remember next year and come back.  You might even get more kids if word spreads.

So if you go back to fun-size candy, they’ll be disappointed.  And then you’re just the cheap jerk who USED to give out full-size candy bars

One behavioral expert compared it to rewards programs.  When companies offer generous rewards but then STOP offering them, customers end up less satisfied than if they’d never had a rewards program to begin with.

 

 