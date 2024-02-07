Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Usher Announces ‘Past Present Future’ 2024 North American Tour Dates

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 12: Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 at Wells Fargo Center on December 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Usher has announced a North American tour this year following his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show and the end of his Las Vegas residency. ‘USHER: Past Present Future’ tour will feature music from throughout his 30-year career, including his new singles from his ninth studio album ‘Coming Home,’ which is set for release on February 9. The tour will start on August 20 in Washington, D.C., and will head to cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, and Toronto, Canada, and wrap up in Chicago on October 29 after 24 stops.

What is your favorite Usher song? What songs do you think he will perform during the halftime show?

